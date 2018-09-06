On a sunny morning resident Don Price cruises down main street in Chase enjoying the sunshine in his golf cart. (Rick Koch photo)

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Chase has declared that the pilot program allowing golf carts on public streets in the village will be permanent.

In response to concern from residents considering purchasing a golf cart but unsure if it would be allowed on streets in the future, the village’s council passed a resolution giving the golf cart program permanent status at its Aug. 28 meeting.

Documentation making the project permanent is going forward for Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval.

Village Chief Administrative Officer Joni Heinrich said she anticipates no opposition from the ministry.

Heinrich said the majority of feedback the village received from the public was positive with 65 per cent of those who responded to a survey in favour of keeping the golf cart program running.

Related: Golf carts taking to the streets of Chase

Some concerns raised by those who were opposed to golf carts on village streets included cart drivers failing to follow the rules of the road or driving carts on the road which are not properly modified for road use.

The village also heard concerns about the carts slowing traffic.

Responses praising the golf cart program said it adds a special touch to the culture of Chase and is very advantageous for tourism.

Heinrich added that the pilot project in Chase was really more to inform the ministry than the village and see if the program could be applied to other communities.

At the Union of BC Municipalities conference next week, Chase Mayor Rick Berrigan and Coun. Ali Maki will be giving a presentation on the golf cart program to representatives of other communities.

