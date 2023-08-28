Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

Kelowna RCMP is looking to get a stolen bicycle back to its rightful owner.
In a press release, police wrote that a good Samaritan came across a distraught elderly man at the Kelowna Crossing mall on Aug. 4. The senior explained the situation and provided a description of his bike.
Later that same day the good Samaritan found a bicycle matching the description of the elderly man’s bike and brought it to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
The owner of the bike is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP non-emergency and reference file number 2023-45631. Proof of ownership will be required.
