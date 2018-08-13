The Google Street View car in the parking lot of Kelowna city hall Monday afternoon. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Google Street updating Kelowna pictures

Specially equipped vehicle, with 360-degree camera mounted on the roof, seen downtown

Smile, you could be on the next version of Google’s Street View in Kelowna.

The specially equipped car that the internet giant uses to produce pictures of roads in cities around the world, including Kelowna, is currently in the city gathering new footage for its website.

It was seen driving along Water Street Monday afternoon outside Kelowna city hall and then did a lap around the city hall parking lot before continuing on its way.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton RCMP trying to locate a missing man

Just Posted

Google Street updating Kelowna pictures

Specially equipped vehicle, with 360-degree camera mounted on the roof, seen downtown

Acland Road milling and paving project postponed

The Kelowna road construction was originally scheduled for Aug. 14

Smoke and wind doesn’t stop 10th-annual Feast of Fields

Despite destructive winds, stormy weather and heavy smoke the 10th-annual Okanagan Feast… Continue reading

Kelowna council meeting briefly halted

Council steps out after man in galley produced bottles with unknown substance inside

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update Monday, Aug. 13 2:04 p.m. The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire has grown… Continue reading

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Penticton RCMP trying to locate a missing man

Sheridan Graham was last seen Aug. 11.

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

Michael Franti and more make for a hot Shuswap experience

The 26th annual Roots and Blues Festival brings a world of music to Salmon Arm this week

Most Read