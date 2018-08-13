Google Street updating Kelowna pictures

Specially equipped vehicle, with 360-degree camera mounted on the roof, seen downtown

The Google Street View car in the parking lot of Kelowna city hall Monday afternoon. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Smile, you could be on the next version of Google’s Street View in Kelowna.

The specially equipped car that the internet giant uses to produce pictures of roads in cities around the world, including Kelowna, is currently in the city gathering new footage for its website.

It was seen driving along Water Street Monday afternoon outside Kelowna city hall and then did a lap around the city hall parking lot before continuing on its way.

