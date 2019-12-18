A cannabis plant. (From Kelowna Capital News) A cannabis plant. (From Kelowna Capital News)

Government-run cannabis shop one step closer to reality in West Kelowna

City council narrowly passed a zoning bylaw 4-3 on Monday night to help advance the project

A government-run cannabis store is one step closer to reality in West Kelowna after city councillors narrowly voted 4-3 in favour of a zoning bylaw on Monday night.

Doug Findlater, Carol Zanon and Jason Friesen all voted against the bylaw during third reading citing unfair competition and an unsafe location as to why they were against the proposed cannabis outlet. Council must formerly adopt the bylaw for it to receive final approval.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon

If the bylaw is adopted, the cannabis store would be located at 2475 Dobbin Road. In addition, a regional BC Cannabis Stores office would also be built on site to help provide administration, management and staff training for other regional cannabis stores.

Councillor Findlater pointed out multiple reasons as to why he didn’t want the project from proceeding.

“I have a problem with the provincial government trying to muscle in outside our process and put a cannabis store in our community to the detriment of other people trying to set their stores up,” Findlater said.

“I also have concerns about the location being in a shopping centre and being across from an elementary school.”

During a public hearing on the project on Nov. 26, local residents also said it was unfair for another cannabis store to set-up shop in West Kelowna given there were already two others operating in the city.

Despite the opposition, mayor Gord Milsom said the new store would help create healthy competition between businesses in the community.

“I will certainly be supporting this project. I don’t think we’d be approving this if we already had six cannabis locations within our municipality.”

“I believe in competition and I think it’s healthy for everyone. This store might appeal to a certain segment of the market that the other businesses may not be.”

The size of the store would be approximately 7,116 square feet and would employ around 20 staff. Wages would start at $21 per hour.

For the project to proceed, the bylaw also has to be approved by the B.C Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone
Next story
Kelowna Women’s Shelter names new executive director

Just Posted

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Kelowna Women’s Shelter names new executive director

Allison Mclauchlan comes from YWCA Calgary

Government-run cannabis shop one step closer to reality in West Kelowna

City council narrowly passed a zoning bylaw 4-3 on Monday night to help advance the project

Judge rejects Kelowna man’s bid to keep his $173,000 illegal dock

Property owner built an expensive, illegal dock on his property 2010

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada

Rogers Pass, Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Summit expecting 5-10 cm of snow Thursday

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Sportsman Barbershop, Bentley, Buggerbees among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

‘Think twice’: A Penticton woman’s plea to drunk drivers

Pamela Hanson’s life was changed forever when a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Most Read