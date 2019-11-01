The BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops. (Black Press file photo)

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

A new, provincially operated pot shop could soon be making its way to the Rutland area.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has submitted its application to open a BC Cannabis Store at Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland.

If approved, the store would employ around 15 unionized staff members. The store’s proposed hours of operation are between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“BC Cannabis Stores retail locations are bright, clean, welcoming and professional, providing our customers with a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market,” stated the application.

BC Cannabis Stores have also been proposed for West Kelowna and Penticton.

The proposed West Kelowna location has been forwarded to a Nov. 12 public hearing. The Central Okanagan School District has taken issue with the proposed location of the shop, due to it being just 160 metres away from George Pringle Elementary School.

The Willow Park location would need to be rezoned to allow for retail cannabis sales, so a public hearing would need to be held before city council’s final approval.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor proud of his first year in office after re-election despite community pushback

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

Sixty-thousand more people expected to move to the Central Okanagan by 2036: report

Study says population boom will put big pressures on housing stock, infrastructure

Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break

Kelowna hosts the Prince George Cougars in their first home game since Oct. 16

Three Kelowna residents to be recognized for saving man’s life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he crashed his car suffering a heart attack

Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

The $5 hike would help it complete $220 million worth of projects by the end of 2029

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

North Okanagan man convicted of 2 stabbings yet to be sentenced

Samule McIntosh had his hearing adjourned Friday as counsel gets more medical information

Halloween opening for North Okanagan restaurant

Pint and Pie is family friendly restaurant featuring twists on traditional British-themed food

Most Read