Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Farmers and food processors in B.C. will have $14 million in federal and provincial government support over the next five years, to help them develop new products and processes that will support food production in B.C.

B.C. farmers are already using computerized sensors, drones and wireless technology to monitor the growth and condition of their crops and livestock. They are also experimenting with new varieties of traditional crops and growing experimental ones, such as quinoa, wasabi and tea.

The Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program encourages entrepreneurs and tech-leaders in B.C. by supporting projects that advance innovation and competitiveness, including:

* investments in applied science for major sector commodities;

* improved support for minor sector commodities and emerging/transformative areas including agri-tech;

* enhanced efforts in clean growth, environment and climate change;

* accelerating the growth of the sector, particularly in the agrifood and value-added food processing sectors; and

* strengthening knowledge transfer and adoption.

Applications and program criteria are available at http://iafbc.ca/funding-opportunities/innovation/

The program will run for the duration of the five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership, a federal-provincial agreement that includes $2 billion in cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories, and $1 billion for federal programs and services through March 2023.

The partnership replaces Growing Forward 2, which ended March 31.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In Photos: Kelowna residents enjoy the long weekend
Next story
Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Just Posted

BC SPCA begins construction on new animal centre in Kamloops

The BC SPCA has begun construction on its new community animal centre in Kamloops

In Photos: Kelowna residents enjoy the long weekend

Get involved by using #YourKelowna

Car crash occurs in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene of a car crash at Bartley Road and Byland Road.

Major traffic delays in West Kelowna

For those driving into Kelowna on Highway 97 expect significant delays

Bothersome behaviour on the rise in West Kelowna

Crime stats offer insight into West Kelowna

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Featuring six members of Canada’s national team, South Hill wins annual fastball tourney

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

Most Read