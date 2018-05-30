B.C. boy, 9, on bike dies after collision with semi truck

Counselors are on site to help students at Raft River Elementary School, principal said

The community that surrounds a Clearwater elementary school is grappling with the death of a nine-year-old boy after he collided with a semi truck while riding his bike Tuesday morning.

Clearwater RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that the boy, a Grade 3 student at Raft River Elementary School, was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Park Drive and Cleawater Village Road when it he was unable to slow down his bicycle.

He went off the road and collided with a semi truck which was travelling south west on Clearwater Village Road, police said.

Several witnesses, including an off-duty RCMP officer, gave first aid to the boy, who was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a post on Raft River Elementary School’s website, principal Lori Bradstock said counsellors will be on hand for students Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students and extend our sincere condolences to the family,” she said.

She said details of the incident were being shared with students Wednesday morning.

Clearwater RCMP said an investigation by the detachment and BC Coroners Service is underway.

