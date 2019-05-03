Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

  • May. 3, 2019 10:00 a.m.
  • News

A mountain in Greater Victoria is one step closer to getting its original name back thanks to a group of elementary students.

Grade 4 students of ȽÁU,WELNEW Tribal School successfully lobbied the provincial government to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park.

“These children aren’t waiting for change. They know what is important to them and their communities, and they are bringing these concerns to government,” said Adam Olsen, BC Green MLA for Saanich North and the Islands and member of Tsartlip First Nation.

”They wrote letters, reached out to their neighbouring schools and community leaders to insist on the change. These students demonstrate that our future is truly in good hands.”

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula’s only old growth forest beckons

ȽÁU,WELNEW Tribal School is near Brentwood Bay in Greater Victoria.

Last year, the class went on a field trip and noticed the sign, calling it John Dean Provincial Park. The students knew the park and the mountain in its original name, ȽÁU,WELNEW, which means “place of refuge in the language of the W̱SÁNEĆ people.

Though the park was named after pioneer John Dean in 1921, it is known to the W̱SÁNEĆ people as the place that saved them during the Great Flood thousands of years ago.

READ ALSO: Dean Park graced with new interpretive display, sign

“Last year, these students brought their concerns to my colleagues and I, and asked us to help restore the traditional SENĆOŦEN name of this local provincial park,” Olsen said.

“At their request, I tabled a petition in the legislature – and today legislation restoring the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Park reached second reading in the House. I am thrilled that the class was able to attend to see their advocacy move towards becoming law.”


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional
Next story
Last chance to participate in ‘Unplug and Play Week’ in Vernon

Just Posted

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Oyama

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season

ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements

City of Kelowna looking for region-wide transportation feedback through new survey

The survey will help shape regional transportation planning

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Vernon students strike for climate action — again

This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.

Custom bikes stolen from Vernon BMX Club

Among the bikes that were stolen were two, one-of-a-kind custom bikes worth over $3,500 each.

Black bear dines at Summerland rabbit hutch

Bears have been observed in the South Okanagan, in search of food

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

EDITORIAL: Controlling cannabis

Summerland and the province of B.C. already have regulations governing cannabis retail stores

Most Read