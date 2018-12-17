Conceptual design for new Canyon Falls Middle School now under construction in Kelowna. Photo: Capital News files

Grade reconfiguration coming to Okanagan Mission schools

Grade 6-8 students will be enrolled in new middle school

Grade reconfiguration for schools in the Okanagan Mission area in September 2019.

Similar grade shuffles have already occurred in Westside and Rutland schools, while the Okanagan Mission and Lake Country adjustments have been held back pending completion of new middle schools in both areas.

The opening of the new Canyon Falls Middle School, currently under construction, will take enrolment for Grade 6 and 7 students from Chute Lake, Anne McClymont and Dorothea Walker elementary schools.

Related: Plan for new middle school approved

Grade 7 students already attending Okanagan Mission Secondary School and transitioning into Grade 8 in September 2019 will complete their Grade 8 year at OKM.

Canyon Falls Middle School will enrol all area Grade 6, 7 and 8 students in September 2020, and OKM will become a Grade 9 to 12 school.

The Central Okanagan Board of Education will initiate a public meeting process of discussion and consultation with parents and school district staff in January.


