The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)

Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

A new, most certainly unauthorized public display at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has hit a sore spot with residents.

A picture of the museum tagged with spray-painted graffiti over its front entrance has been posted to Facebook’s Vernon and Area Community Forum page Monday, June 7.

The tag appears to read “$HEE$H BB CAKE$.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they are aware of the vandalism and are investigating.

More than 50 comments have been received on the post, the vast majority upset that the building housing Vernon’s history has been targeted by a vandal.

“I don’t think taxpayers should pay for it as it’s rarely the taxpayer doing it,” wrote one woman. “Catch the person responsible and make them clean, repair and deal with it one way or another. Personally, I’m sick of paying for the cleanup, etc., for the fools that destroy things.”

Another wrote: “Apparently whoever did this needs more academics and less ‘expressing one’s self’ because that’s not even coherent. Let alone the fact that it shows an utter lack of respect for property and ultimately themselves. Sad.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the museum for comment.

READ MORE: SilverStar dusted with snow


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Museum

Previous story
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant
Next story
UPDATE: First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Eli was stabbed in downtown Kelowna and died later in hospital. The woman who has pleaded guilty to his death will be sentenced. (file photo)
Young woman who stabbed and killed Penticton teen to be sentenced this month

It’s two years this month that Elijah (Eli) Beauregard, 16, was killed

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Downtown Kelowna stabbing sends 2 to hospital

Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting in a downtown park on Friday night

Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)
VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Other Okanagan ski hills also received a light dusting of snow

Eli Zummack. (Contributed)
Kelowna product earns WHL award for most sportsmanlike player

Eli Zummack was the captain of the Spokane Chiefs

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

GoFundMe sees nearly $20K raised in three days to support Scott Bailey’s wife, 3 kids

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)
Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Most Read