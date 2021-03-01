Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has been awarded a $45,000 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Housing Needs Reports Grant which will allow for the completion of housing reports for Revelstoke, Falkland and the North Shuswap

The study will help identify housing needs or issues that are specific to the electoral areas — Area B is rural Revelstoke, Area D includes Falkland and Area F is the North Shuswap —including housing affordability and accessibility.

The Housing Needs Reports will be used to help guide both short-term and long-term housing policies and strategies for the CSRD.

The province is requiring local governments to complete these reports by mid-2022. Information from the reports is needed for any new or updated Official Community Plans. They are also a requirement for rural areas without land-use planning.

Now that funding has been secured, the CSRD plans to begin the project in the summer of 2021, with opportunities for public input and participation scheduled for the fall.

In 2020, Housing Needs Reports were completed for Electoral Areas C and E. These reports were also funded through an earlier round of the UBCM grant program.

The Town of Golden is also conducting a Housing Needs Report which includes Electoral Area A, so grant funding for that area was not necessary.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

