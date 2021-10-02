Grant funding applications open for Kelowna non-profits

$150,000 is up for grabs for local arts, culture and heritage groups

More than $150,000 is up for grabs for Kelowna arts, culture and heritage organizations this year.

Applications for the city’s 2022 General Operating and Project Cultural Grants are now open.

“As many of our arts and culture groups work to recover from the impact of the pandemic, these grants become more important than ever,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “Our resilient arts and culture community has shown us incredible, creative works through the course of the past year, and we’re excited to support future initiatives that highlight our vibrant creative sector.”

There are two grants available for organizations to apply for:

General Operating Grants are extended to local arts, culture and heritage organizations that do most of their work in Kelowna and who work to advance the goals and strategies of the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

Project Grants are awarded to community organizations that provide a festival, event or project that features arts, culture or heritage and are accessible to the public. The Project Grant is open to all non-profit organizations, not just those in the creative sector.

For those looking to apply, there are two upcoming virtual information workshops: Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anybody who is interested can find more information and register for the workshops at kelowna.ca/culture.

Applications will be accepted through the online system until Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. and funding will be confirmed in February 2022.

Last year’s recipients must have their final reports in by Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.

