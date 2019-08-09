YOUTH INITIATIVES Grant funding of up to $15,000 is available for two youth-led initiatives in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. The application deadline is Sept. 18. (Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen photo)

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

An initiative through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is providing funding for youth-led projects in the region.

The foundation can grant up to $15,000 each for two projects in the region.

Youth and organizations are invited to team up and submit an application to the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge.

“We want to see big, bold ideas,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives with the Community Foundation. “We want youths to come up with something new and bold.”

READ ALSO: Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund

READ ALSO: CFSOS wants to hear from you on community participation

She said the ideas should address issues the youths see in their communities. These could include the environment, food security, inclusiveness and reconciliation among others.

While the grants will be given for ideas done in collaboration between youths and community organizations, Trudeau said the majority of the decisions and activities will be led by youths between the ages of 15 and 29.

The organizations should play a role as mentors, not project leaders, she said.

To apply, please visit www.cfso.net/grants/rbc-future-launch-grants/. The application deadline is Sept. 18.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inuk woman bikes across Canada to raise awareness about Indigenous suicides
Next story
Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

Just Posted

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

A small kitchen fire forced the youth mental health centre from its facility for nearly one month

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

Most Read