Image credit: Kathy Michaels

Graphic blood smears shown during Kelowna murder trial

Chad Alphonse is charged with second-degree murder

Jurors in the second-degree murder trial for Chad Alphonse were shown graphic video footage from the crime scene, as day two of the trial got underway Wednesday.

Crown counsel David Grabavac played the footage that showed a significant pool of blood in front of stove in the Gerstmar Road home where Waylon Jackson was stabbed to death March 11, 2016.

Blood could also be seen on the wall nearby and smeared throughout the kitchen.

In opening statements, Grabavac said Jackson was found in a sitting position, leaning against kitchen cupboards slumped to the left. He was not wearing a shirt and his eyes were open.

RCMP observed a lot of blood and Jackson had a large stab wound under left arm.

Evidence gathered from the autopsy will show that Jackson suffered several wounds from the altercation, including an “S” shaped slash on his shoulder and two stab wounds under his left arm.

Grabavac said that one of the wounds did not cause significant damage, but one entered his chest cavity, punctured through the upper lobe of his lung and sliced through the left ventricle of the heart.

Grabavac said he’ll be calling 27 witnesses over the three-week trial.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Just Posted

Graphic blood smears shown during Kelowna murder trial

Chad Alphonse is charged with second-degree murder

Threat of violence at West Kelowna school ‘not credible,’ say school officials

“A troubled young person made some unfortunate choices and comments”

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC hockey mom blows whistle on West Kelowna players

Ten-year-olds holler “You suck” at Princeton Minor Posse kids

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Most Read