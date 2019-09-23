GRAPHIC: Dead cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline

WARNING: The photos in this article are extremely graphic and are not appropriate for all readers

A Kelowna woman stumbled upon a “horrifying” sight of a dead cat with a string around its neck on her way to her bus stop this morning.

“I saw this little wet thing lying on the side of the road,” said Julie Grace Fidler.

“I thought it was a squirrel at first but then I got a little bit closer and realized it was a cat. I thought maybe it was a homeless cat or something but then I got closer and saw it had a string around its neck and there was a tack at the end of the string.”

Fidler owns two outdoor cats herself and said the situation was “heartbreaking.” The cat was located in the alleyway between Ponto and McIntosh roads.

In a Facebook post in the Kelowna Alert group, Fidler wrote, “if you have outdoor pets, especially cats, please be diligent with them and keep them inside at night.”

More photos, as well as video of the cat, can be found within the group.

Sean Hogan of the BCSPCA said to keep pets indoors — cats especially — as it is safer all around.

“We appreciate that the public has reached out to us so that we can follow up with a constable through our Cruelty Investigation Department,” he said.

He also asked people to keep the number of the BCSPCA Cruelty Reporting Hotline (1-855-622-7722) handy for situations like this.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment on the incident.

