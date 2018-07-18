Dave Ogilive

Grass fire ignites in Glenrosa

West Kelowna fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire

Another grass fire has sparked in the Central Okanagan.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene west of Turnbull Road in Glenrosa.

At least four engines were called to the grass fire about 10:30 a.m.

According to witnesses in the area the fire may have started last night during the lightning storm.

More to come.

