Grass fire on Dilworth

The blaze sparked just before 2 p.m. near Cassiar Court

Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a small blaze off the side of an embankment in the Dilworth Mountain area.

A report of flames near 767 Cassiar Court came in about 1:40 p.m., Friday.

The blaze is about 100 feet by 150 feet.

Rifle Road at Cassiar Court is open to alternating traffic, while Cassiar court is blocked off to traffic.

Crews are reportedly getting a handle on the fire that is near structures.

More to come.

