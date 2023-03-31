(David Evans photo)

Grass fire north of Vernon grows to 300 feet before being snuffed

The Armstrong Spallumcheen fire department extinguished the blaze Friday afternoon

A grass fire north of Vernon grew to 300 feet in length before it was extinguished by members of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department Friday afternoon, March 31.

The fire broke out just north of the intersection of Old Kamloops Road and Highway 97. David Evans, who called in the fire, said the highway was closed for a brief period because “you couldn’t see through the smoke.”

Armstrong Spallumcheen deputy fire chief Ian McKechnie said the fire broke out around 1 p.m. The fire department responded with four trucks.

“There were some people on scene trying to put it out,” McKechnie said. “We actioned it, put it out and no hot spots left, it was fairly easy to extinguish.”

McKechnie said the grass fire grew to about 300 feet in length down the ditch along the road.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band firefighters to burn abandoned house as training exercise

READ MORE: Abandoned Kelowna home up in flames

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fireVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Herring spawn documented for perhaps first time ever in B.C.’s Broughton Archipelago
Next story
Power line issues in Peachland lead to road closure

Just Posted

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Power line issues in Peachland lead to road closure

(Robert Englebrecht/Submitted)
Kelowna invited to disc-over ultimate in new clinic

Jodi Chmilar, found dead in Kelowna, pictured with and her son. (Tami Johnson/GoFundMe)
Kelowna mother found dead on Mission Creek Greenway identified

Crash at Harvey and Spall. (Jake Courtepatte/Kelowna Capital News)
Rear-end crash blocks Harvey in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image