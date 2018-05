West Kelowna - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire today

Update: 3:30 p.m.

The grass fire in Traders Cove appears to be minor, according to the dispatch department at Wilson’s Landing fire hall.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire in Traders Cove.

Crews responded at 3 p.m. Saturday to the area off of Westside Road and Traders Cove.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

