Vernon firefighters were quick to douse a grass fire in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Grass fire sparked near Vernon arena

Firefighters responding to wildland blaze, no structures threatened

Firefighters were quick to knock down a fire burning in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place.

Several reports of smoke were called in shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had to cut the lock on a gate north of the parking lot to get into a vacant area of land.

Crews reported a 60-by-80-foot blaze burning in the grass by the creek with no structures threatened.

Within minutes firefighters had doused the blaze.

RCMP was also called to investigate the fire.

There is currently a fire ban in place within City of Vernon limits.

Breaking Newsfirefire banVernon

 

RCMP were also called to investigate Friday's grass fire. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

