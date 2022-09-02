Grass fire sparked near Vernon arena

Firefighters responding to wildland blaze, no structures threatened

Firefighters were quick to knock down a fire burning in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place.

Several reports of smoke were called in shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had to cut the lock on a gate north of the parking lot to get into a vacant area of land.

Vernon Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire that sparked north of Kal Tire Place shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Crews appear to have the small blaze under control. pic.twitter.com/RoxF6mYJdL — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) September 2, 2022

Crews reported a 60-by-80-foot blaze burning in the grass by the creek with no structures threatened.

Within minutes firefighters had doused the blaze.

RCMP was also called to investigate the fire.

There is currently a fire ban in place within City of Vernon limits.

