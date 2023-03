Fire crews were called out just after 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews have been called out to a grass fire in West Kelowna.

The call for emergency personnel came around 3:35 p.m. for a small grass fire near Dixie Rd and Smith Creek Rd.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

