Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna near Carrington Road

More fires have ignited in West Kelowna only hours after a blaze that threatened two homes on Lower Glenrosa Road. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Fire crews remain on scene investigating the cause of the fire behind the McDonald’s on Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

Fire Crews investigating cause of fire behind MacDonalds on Carrington Rd. in #WestKelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/xXMuyO4Xzq — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 18, 2019

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters are dousing the fire on Carrington Road and Peda Road behind a McDonald’s.

Ladder fire truck dousing grass fire on Carrington Rd. in #WestKelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/gFqvCdq2rE — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 18, 2019

The fire appears to be mostly snuffed, but firefighters remain on scene mopping up and looking for hot spots.

#WestKelowna and #Kelowna fire crews are putting out grass fire on Carrington Rd. and Peda Rd. This is the second grass fire in the area Tuesday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/CQvx9Pm6Xg — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 18, 2019

Firefighters have been dispatched to reports of a grass fire on Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

Mutual aid has been requested by West Kelowna firefighters. Kelowna fire is responding to assist.

The fire has been reported as a Rank 2 grass fire measuring around 25-foot by 25-foot in size.

Fire crews on scene report rank 2 grass fire 25 by 25 in size — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) June 18, 2019

Only an hour ago, a fire ignited off of Lower Glenrosa Road and threatened two homes in the area.

A Kelowna Capital News Reporter is en route to the scene.

More information to come.