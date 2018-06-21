Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Emergency crews responded to reports of a small grass fire Thursday afternoon on a hillside near the UBC Okanagan campus.

Initial reports indicated the fire was most likely started by a lighting strike.

Due to construction ongoing in the area, the Kelowna Fire Department was unable gain immediate access to the scene of the fire. However, a nearby construction worker was able to slow the progress of the fire with an extinguisher.

After gaining access via Academy Way, fire crews were able to mitigate any further spread of the flames.

There were no injuries or structure damage due to the fire.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam
Next story
Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

After a month of warnings, officials say testing shows water quality is good again

Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The centre is set to open mid summer

Kelowna names new city manger

City goes in-house and picks planning boss Doug Gilchrist to replacement Ron Mattiussi

Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Three Rockets ready for NHL Entry Draft

Kyle Topping, Libor Zabransky and Leif Mattson are ranked among North American skaters for draft

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

Most Read