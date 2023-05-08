(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Grass fire sparks near Lake Country elementary school

White smoke was seen around 2:30 on Monday afternoon

A grass fire was sparked near Peter Greer Elementary School on May 8, prompting a significant emergency response.

Crews were called to the scene just around the time of the final bell at 2:30p.m., for white smoke at the south end of Sherman Drive.

Three firetrucks, two cruisers and an ambulance all attended, and had the fire controlled and the smoke dissipated by 2:50p.m.

The fire was fully out by 3p.m. The cause is under investigation.

READ MORE: Better to be prepared: Central Okanagan residents urged to make emergency plan

READ MORE: Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of KelownaLake Country

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FLOOD WATCH: Okanagan band gets a break ahead of further flooding forecast
Next story
Remembering the fallen at V.E. Day service in Kelowna

Just Posted

Umo will allow riders to pay with a mobile app, credit card, debit card, reloadable smart card, or mobile wallet, and is expected to go live in late 2023. (File photo)
Kelowna council on board with electronic transit fare system

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports, visit Island Stage. (Submitted)
Stage getting facelift in one of Kelowna’s ‘most loved’ parks

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Grass fire sparks near Lake Country elementary school

Backcountry roads are unstable. (OKIB photos)
FLOOD WATCH: Okanagan band gets a break ahead of further flooding forecast