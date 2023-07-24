(Photo: Graham O'leary/Facebook)

Grass fires spark in West Kelowna

Crews called to the scene around 12:30p.m. on July 24

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a trio of grass fires near each other in West Kelowna on July 24.

Smoke was visible on the west side at around 12:30p.m. on Monday, in the area of Westside Road and Nancee Way.

Three firetrucks were used to battle the blazes. Westbound traffic on Hwy. 97 was slowed to one lane.

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Sparks from a mechanical source is the most likely cause of the fires.

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Deputy Fire Chief Brent Watson said that the fires were all within 200 metres of each other, and the largest was approximately 100 feet by 60 feet.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: 2 wildfires burning in Okanagan Mountain Park

