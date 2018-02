Crews responded at 11:40 a.m. this morning

A grease fire was put out this morning by the West Kelowna fire department.

Crews responded at 11:40 a.m. to a stove on fire in a home on Applegreen Court and Ross Road.

There were no reports of injuries at the fire.

