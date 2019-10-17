The Great Vernon Pumpkin Race will be held at Kin Beach on Oct. 26, 2019. (Tourism Vernon)

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

Getting on the scale can often bring up feelings of insecurity, but on Saturday, farmers will be excited to get their pumpkins weighed in at Davison Orchards to kickoff the Great Pumpkin Classic.

And this year’s events will be in the spotlight as a film crew from South Korea will be featuring the Great Vernon Pumpkin Race at Kin Beach on Oct. 26 in an upcoming documentary as part of its travel segment.

EBS Documentary and its host JW Lee will be filming the event for its World Travel Theme program to show to its 1.2 million YouTube subscribers.

City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said the foreign film crew’s interest in the area is “just one example of how Vernon is recognized as a four-season playground.” And it underscores the hard work put in by the Tourism Vernon team, “year-round to promote our great region.”

“Since January, local growers have been nurturing giant pumpkins—meaning pumpkins that weigh at least 100 pounds—and now their work is about to pay off,” Tourism Vernon manager Ange Chew said.

These proud pumpkin parents will weigh the fruits of their labour on Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., and after, they can decide whether they’d like to keep their gourd or hollow it out and transform it into a boat for the Great Vernon Pumpkin Race.

Green-thumb growers can even opt to give it to someone else to race.

If extra pumpkins are available before the race, they will be offered for corporate sponsorship for $500 per pumpkin. All funds will go towards the Vernon Starfish Pack program—a project started by the Rotary Club.

Paddles and wetsuits will be provided by Elements Adventures and a safety canoe will be nearby in case some unlucky pumpkins can’t stay afloat.

Following the fun of the pumpkin race—which takes off at 1 p.m. next Saturday—the gourds will be composted or delivered to the bunny and donkey sanctuary as sweet treats.

READ MORE: Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution
Next story
Movie extras wanted for Kelowna film production

Just Posted

Movie extras wanted for Kelowna film production

A street hockey scene needs drop-in extras outside of the Kelowna Gospel Mission

Transportation costs jump by more than $1M for Central Okanagan School District

The school district expects to spend $4.68 million on school buses this year

Kelowna youth can make a difference with a neighbourhood grant

The city will award deserving youth the opportunity to make an impact on their community

Kelowna candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

Boil water notice issued for many Westshore Estate customers

This is the fourth boil water/water quality advisory for the westside of Okanagan Lake in last month

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Salmon Arm arena told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Most Read