Greater Westside Board of Trade. (Google Maps)

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is on the search for a new executive director.

Executive director Karen Beaubier has tendered her resignation, taking a new position with the Uptown Rutland Business Association. Her last day is Feb. 14.

The board is currently accepting applications for a new executive director, a paid full-time position.

The executive director will be responsible for the overall management of the organization including the implementation of the organization’s programs, services and events, including membership growth and retention; budgets, daily operations; community and public relations; responsible for the management of staff and volunteers.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

READ MORE: ‘The most stressful job I’ve ever loved’: URBA director announces resignation

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director
Next story
Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview System users in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Law firm donates $30,000 towards mental health initiatives at Okanagan College

The donation will help create two annual awards for students in the college’s Human Service Work program

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview System users in West Kelowna

Since July of 2019, the city has been under at least one different water quality advisory/boil water notice

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Most Read