Greater Westside Board of Trade looks at co-working spaces

A survey and two information sessions are scheduled to see if the Westside wants a co-working space

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is in the process of gathering information regarding the feasibility of creating a collaborative work space in West Kelowna/Westbank First Nation.

Collaborative/co-working spaces often have a variety of work spaces and private offices that can be used full-time like a traditional office space, or as required, and meeting rooms available when needed.

By bringing together a number of users, co-working facilities often provide access to better equipment and services in a professional environment than people can afford on their own. As social spaces, co-working centres also help to bring communities together, encouraging business to business interaction between people who might otherwise not connect on a professional basis. This social interaction can lead to business growth, a sharing of skills, services, and introductions.

To complete the survey visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q75V8Z3 and be entered to win a one night stay at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

There will be two focus sessions as well:

End User/ Member Focus Session

Jan. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Cove Lakeside Resort with light refreshments served, reserving a spot is required.

Investor/Sponsor/Founder Focus Session

Feb. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Cove Lakeside Resort with light refreshments served, reserving a spot is required.

