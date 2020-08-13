Green candidate making Okanagan stops

The race to fill Elizabeth May’s Green Party leadership is touching down the valley.

Candidate Dimitri Lascaris is coming to the Okanagan Sunday, Aug. 16 for the following stops:

Kamloops – Riverside Park noon

Salmon Arm – Wharf Park 2:30 p.m.

Vernon – Kin Beach picnic shelter 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna – Waterfront Park 7:30 p.m.

Workers rights, economic inequality, racial and social justice and transitioning to a sustainable economy are the top of Lascaris’ discussion topics.

The stops are all outside events encouraging COVID-19 social distancing and mask wearing.

The former Ontario lawyer turned media correspondent served as justice critic for the Green Party in 2016 and in 2018 after relocating to Montreal he continued that role for the Parti Vert due Quebec.

“When Elizabeth May stepped down in late 2019, I made a decision to run for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada,” Lascaris said. “Our party is defined by six core values: ecological wisdom, non-violence, social justice, sustainability, participatory democracy, and respect for diversity. These core values are also my core values. They now define who I am.”

