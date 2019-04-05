Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Crime Stoppers is reporting an incident where two vehicles and an airplane were blinded by a green laser.

“Between 10:50 and 11:05 p.m. on March 27, 2019, Lake Country RCMP received two reports of vehicles being blinded by a strong green laser light coming from the area known as Sunburn Hill,” Crime Stoppers of the Central Okanagan post on its Facebook page.

“The first report came from air dispatch with a complaint from an airplane flying over Ellison Lake and Wood Lake that was hit with a powerful green laser. The second call was from a motorist blinded while driving southbound on Highway 97.”

Aiming a laser at an airplane is a federal offence. Offenders could be fined up to $100,000 and up to five years in prison.

