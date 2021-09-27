Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

Greenhouse damaged in Sunday night house fire in Kelowna

A Sunday night house fire kept the Kelowna Fire Department busy.

At around 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 26, the department were called to respond to a house fire at the 3600-block of Bemrose Road. The first officer at the scene confirmed a small fire on the outside o the house, which was quickly extinguished by crews.

Crews managed to keep the damage to one corner of the house where the fire had started, but the attached greenhouse had been extensively damaged.

The department said the fire was accidental.

