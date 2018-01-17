Robert Stupka (left), the B.C. Geen Party candidate in Kelowna West, speaks Thursday night at a townhall meeting in Westbank with party leader Andrew Weaver (right).—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Green’s Stupka says riding needs new voice

Green party candidate and leader give their thoughts on the Kelowna West byelection

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and candidate Robert Stupka released the following statements after Premier Horgan requested the writ be issued for the Kelowna West by-election earlier today.

“This byelection presents Kelowna West with a choice between forward-thinking change or more of the same,” Stupka said. “While opposition MLAs can serve a vital role in the legislature, the Okanagan is currently represented by nine B.C. Liberal MLAs – who are not in government and refuse to accept any productive role in the legislature, simply for cynical, political reasons. The Okanagan needs a new voice in Victoria.

“I chose to run for the Green Party because I have a young family and care deeply about the future of this region. I want my son to be able to afford to live here and experience the qualities we love of this place.”

Green party leader Andrew Weaver said he’s glad the write was dropped.

“I spent the better part of a week in the riding with Robert earlier this month, connecting with business and community leaders and campaigning. One thing is clear from my visit: The voters of Kelowna West are yearning for a viable option to take on the B.C. Liberal status quo. Robert is a credible and influential voice that answers that call for change. I am confident that he will inspire voters in the riding to seize the opportunity before them on Feb. 6,” said Weaver.

