Grenfell Road Haunted House has record-breaking year

Over 5000 people passed through doors and over $15,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Halloween

A volunteer stands with a bloody chainsaw during the annual haunted house event at 945 Grenfell Road. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

More people got spooked at the Grenfell Road Haunted House this year in Kelowna than ever before.

In total, 5022 scary-seeking enthusiasts passed through the house during its fourth year in operation this Halloween.

It wasn’t just the attendance that broke records. The haunted house raised over $15,100 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

That included $4059 in cash donations and a whopping 4420 pounds of food for the organization.

“Our hears are so incredibly filled with gratitude,” said Central Okanagan Food Bank communications spokesperson Tamie Williams.

“The donation of food and funds collected during the (donation) run will enable us to continue to provide nourishment for our clients as we head into into our Christmas operations.”

Haunted house volunteers estimate that countless hours went into setting up and tearing down the house. In addition, eight sponsors helped make the event a reality.

The haunted house has helped raise money for numerous organizations over the past years, including for the Kelowna Community Food Bank during it’s first year in operation.

