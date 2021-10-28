(Greyhound)

(Greyhound)

Greyhound to resume Vancouver-Seattle service when U.S. border reopens on Nov. 8

Company largely pulled out of Canada in May 2021

Greyhound buses will soon be taking trips between a few Canadians and U.S. cities.

That’s the announcement from Greyhound, which said in a statement that it would resume routes from Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto as of Nov. 8.

“Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada,” said Rob Friedman, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. “Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays.”

Travellers headed north to Canada will be required to take a molecular COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Greyhound, whose routes used to zigzag the country, pulled out of Canada completely in May 2021, one year after the company temporarily suspended all service due to a sharp decline in passengers and mounting travel restrictions amid the first wave of COVID-19.’

READ MORE: Greyhound to cut all bus routes, shutdown operations in Canada

CoronavirusGreyhoundUSA

Previous story
Collision closes Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Romance scams are rampant, according to the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre, and have even resulted in suicides in B.C. PHOTO MCG
LOVE HURTS: Black Press journalist goes inside a romance scam

This historic photo is of Kelowna's Inn Towner Motel, taken sometime in the 1960s. The hotel was located at 1627 Abbott Street, which later became the Abbott Villa on the Lake for a number of years, before turning into Hotel Zed. The image comes from a postcard and was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The most expensive plate of french fries costs $200

Kyle Beach playing for the NHL Chicago Blackhawks farm team. (Contributed)
Kelowna minor hockey star named in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation