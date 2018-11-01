(Black Press Media files)

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

A conservation officer is on the mend after sustaining serious injuries from a grizzly bear attack near Cranbrook.

BC Conservation Officer Service’s Nicole Caithness said Tuesday that a man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20.

“The male, who was carrying a rifle, shot and injured the bear during the attack,” she said.

Conservation officers who responded to the incident were able to track the bear into a rural area roughly five kilometres away, but when they got close, it emerged from cover, charged and attacked the officers, Caithness said.

While officers killed the bear, officer Matthew Corbett sustained serious injuries to his hands which required surgery to repair.

Ahead of hibernation, bears are most active this time of year. The conservation service urged the public to take extra caution while in the outdoors – including managing attractants such as food.

