Groundbreaking ceremony for massive development downtown

Water Street by the Park tower to be tallest in Kelowna

Shovels are officially in the ground for what is expected to be the largest tower in the City of Kelowna.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location for what will be the Water Street by the Park development in the heart of downtown, next to Kelowna City Park.

The three-structure build will feature the ‘Eli’ tower, which will house over 600 condo units and stand 42 storeys tall: touted as the highest tower between the Lower Mainland and Calgary. It was named after the developer’s son.

“The demand for new homes in Kelowna is just incredible and it’s coming from all directions,” Developer Anthony Beyrouti told Capital News when the building application was submitted in Jan. 2022. “Our buyers include Kelowna residents who already know and love this city, as well as people who have vacationed here before or have heard all about Kelowna’s healthier lifestyle, recreation opportunities and its high ranking on national and worldwide livable city rankings.”

Amenities are set to include a lounge, gym, movie theatre, a putting green, art room and even a dog wash station.

Approval for the build was given by council in Jan. 2021, passing 7-2, with Councillors Gail Given and Charlie Hodge opposed.

“We want to thank Mayor Basran and city staff for the support of Water Street by the Park and their role in helping us achieve this milestone,” said Beyrouti during the groundbreaking.

“For us, building Kelowna’s largest residential development represents an opportunity to make a lasting and meaningful contribution to this city and this neighbourhood. Kelowna is such an amazing city. We feel privileged to be here and build homes that will provide residents with a lifetime of opportunities to enjoy and appreciate Kelowna’s natural beauty, healthy lifestyle and its growing entertainment, dining, shopping and recreation offerings.”

370 homes have so far been sold between towers one and two.

