Groundbreaking for major Kelowna development

Mission Group breaks ground on ELLA as Kelowna begins new era

Construction for the newest addition to the Bernard District is getting underway as the trend toward downtown living grows.

Mission Group, one of Kelowna’s premier home builders, will have a groundbreaking ceremony for ELLA, its 20-storey tower with 116 condominium homes located on the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue, March 6.

RELATED: ELLA BUILDING GETS GO-AHEAD

“ELLA is situated in the Bernard District, an area the City of Kelowna has invested $14 million in revitalization projects,” according to the press release. “The engaging neighbourhood means residents will have a truly urban living experience, while still being a short walk to Kelowna’s popular beach and lake activities.”

Mission Group has invited Mayor Colin Basran and local businesses from the Bernard District to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony, including representatives from Pulp Fiction Coffee House, RauDZ Regional Table, Castanet, and the Downtown Kelowna Business Association.

