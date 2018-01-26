An electric car charging could be coming to a downtown Revelstoke parking lot soon. (Black Press file photo)

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

  • Jan. 26, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A group that supports local governments in developing climate action plans says it’s working to get electric vehicle charging stations installed throughout the northern Interior.

The Community Energy Association says the network of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii would help get more clean energy vehicles on northern roads.

Prince George has given the association a letter of support and the Regional District of Fraser Fort George has made a financial commitment to have about a dozen charging stations installed along Highways 16 and 5.

The association says that support will help when it applies for funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and it’s hoping the charging stations could be in place as early as next spring.

Previous story
Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide
Next story
West Kelowna police recover sentimental possession

Just Posted

Central School students overcome obstacles

16 students completed the Gateway program Friday

Overdoses and patient support contribute to record number of transplant donations

In the Interior Health Region there were 32 deceased organ donors, compared to 17 the year before.

Mounties warn against potential Kelowna counterfeit scam

“In most cases the customer has been provided with change, after making a small purchase using a counterfeit bill”

West Kelowna police recover sentimental possession

A mother’s note from her son was recovered after a break and enter

Sample mead at Kelowna’s Viking bar

Muninn’s Post serves a few types of honey wine for the interested customer

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Westbank First Nation history

Jordan Coble, of the Sncewips Heritage Museum, spoke as part of a recent video series

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Fuhr: MP slams newspaper columnist for playing politics

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr blasts writer for ‘hyper partisan political’ column

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

Most Read