Police responded to a break-in at Promontory Heights Elementary in Chilliwack early Thursday morning. (Contributed)

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Vandals left a horrible mess following a break-in at a Lower Mainland elementary school on Thursday morning, just days before kids are set to return from spring break.

“We are working with RCMP as they complete their investigation,” said Chilliwack school district superintendent Evelyn Novak. “Once they have cleared their work, we will start the cleanup [and] repairs and make sure the building is secured.”

The vandals broke into the main building and two portables at Promontory Heights Elementary. Witnesses online say they heard loud noises, including breaking glass, coming from the school. Several calls were made to police.

The school is currently being used for a spring break program. Staff and campers showed up on Thursday to find the extensive damage. Teachers were also there as they set up for class to resume.

More to come.

 

Previous story
Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton
Next story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Just Posted

Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The Warren Peach Bunny Sanctuary will be closed until further notice

UPDATE: House fire in Rutland knocked down

No injuries but significant damage after a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Homeless shelter in Kelowna’s old A&B Sound will be up and running for another year

Cornerstone shelter to remain open until March 2019

Mental health awareness bike ride coming back to Kelowna

CMHA’s Peyton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride to go June 24 in Kelowna

More road work in Kelowna to extend city’s fibre optic network

Starting Tuesday work will be done on a section of Benvoulin Road

Search continues for missing West Kelowna man

Lawrence Hamilton, 72, was last seen March 25

Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 with co-headliners Archspire

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Teeing it up on Kelowna area courses

Golfers in the Central Okanagan have several options as courses begin opening for the season

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Slowly rising ground water a concern in South Okanagan

Area north west of Oliver still under a local state of emergency due to flooding

Most Read