RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Gun with silencer, drugs seized from pair of Vernon homes, 2 arrested

Two men in their 20s in custody after search warrants executed

Two Vernon men in their 20s are in custody after police searched two homes and found drugs and a restricted handgun and a silencer.

Vernon North Okanagan Detachment’s Targeted Policing Section executed two search warrants on a home in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue and another in the 1900 block of 33rd Street.

There, quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

“The seizure of drugs and illegal firearms from those involved in supplying drug traffickers is key to the detachment’s priority of enhancing public safety,” said Sgt. David Evans of the targeted policing unit.

The two men, aged 27 and 24, are believed to have been supplying street-level drug traffickers.

The police investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Injured hiker airlifted from Monashees

READ MORE: Two vehicles crash into Indian restaurant at Vernon’s 43rd Avenue

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Injured hiker airlifted from Monashees
Next story
Several new ‘spot-sized’ fires sparked overnight in Shuswap

Just Posted

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which oversees the Okanagan-Shuswap, is showing elevated levels of fire fuel buildup. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk

Kim Rhindress of Cover2Cover Kelowna, the final act of the Parks Alive! live music event at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Live music back at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

Proposed design of Ballou Park (Photo City Of Kelowna)
City of Kelowna seeking public input for Glenmore park proposal

This historic photo is of Chapin's Cafe, located at 275 Bernard Avenue, circa 1940. According to the Facebook Old Kelowna, where the picture was shared, this is a rarely seen photo of Chapin's Cafe owner Fred Fleck. The cafe started out at 217B Bernard in the 1920s before moving up the street. Today, the cafe is the current location of Bai Tong Thai Food. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past