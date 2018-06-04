Twitter: NFL World @NFLWrld

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Police say five people were shot and wounded, including two women who are seriously hurt, when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played.

Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday that several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Mitchell says two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition.

It’s not clear if the suspect is among the injured. Police said in the statement that no suspects have been identified. Police have released no information on the gunman’s motive.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gadren gala to support heritage conservation in Central Okanagan
Next story
Kelowna spends big to buy waterfront property

Just Posted

Aggravated assault guilty plea expected

Trial for downtown Kelowna incident cancelled

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for alleged violent offender

Russell Dale McDermid has warrants out him for assault, sexual assault and other charges

Penticton manufacturer sold to Kelowna corporation

Slimline joins Decisive Dividend group of companies

Kelowna spends big to buy waterfront property

The $4.4 milion purchase of 0.89 hectares on Hobson Road will become public parkland

Gadren gala to support heritage conservation in Central Okanagan

The gala will go June 22 at the Benvoulin Heritage Church gardens in Kelowna

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

‘School of Blues’ comes to Kelowna

Well-known artists Kenny Wayne and Sherman Doucette will host 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursday each month

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Ex-Rocket Quinney signs with Golden Knights

The Las Vegas native had 56 points, regular season and playoffs, in his one season with Kelowna.

Poisoned Okanagan owl is rescued and released

SORCO released a great horned owl back into the wild after it ingested a poisoned mouse

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Most Read