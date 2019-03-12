The BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island in Richmond. (Google Maps)

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, a source tells Black Press Media.

A man with a gun entered the BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island and shot a 25-year-old member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union local 502, the source, who is familiar with the incident, said on condition of anonymity.

www.google.com

Richmond RCMP confirmed the shooting, saying they were called to the training centre in the 11000-block of Twigg Place just after 9 a.m.

The 25-year-old man, who is a trainee, was found suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

“A witness reported seeing a man, dressed in black fleeing the area on foot,” the release said.

Not long after, police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 5600-block of No. 7 Road in Richmond, about a 10-minute drive south from the training centre.

twitter.com

“At this time, police cannot confirm whether the shooting and vehicle fire are related,” RCMP said. “However, the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.”

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed a medical emergency call was made at 9:14 a.m. from the training centre’s address. Three ambulances were deployed and two patients were taken to hospital, one in serious condition.

“We have provided counsellors on site,” said Lauren Chan, spokesperson with the maritime employers’ group. “For the remainder and balance of the week, the training centre will be closed, with training resuming next week.”

READ MORE: Large fire breaks out on Mitchell Island

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle fire is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

No comment from the ILWU local.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna council approves costly slope repair work
Next story
Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Most Read