Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

Four firearms and ammunition were stolen early morning June 13 from the Canadian Tire store in Oliver.
RCMP explained in a release Tuesday that on June 13 around 3:30 a.m., a male suspect broke the glass front door to Canadian Tire and proceeded to steal four firearms as well as ammunition from a locked cabinet.
Video surveillance shows the man fleeing out the same front door and into a parked car where another male driver was waiting.
The four firearms stolen were a bolt action Mossberg Patriot Night Train 300, Mossberg Maverick hinge action shotgun, Ruger 10-22 .22 rifle and a Savage Model Rascal Target .22 bolt action rifle.
Police are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.
Oliver RCMP are requesting that if you have any information on this, or any other crime, to contact them at 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
