Vernon man faces 16-firearms related charges

A Vernon man faces more than a dozen charges after police seized multiple firearms while executing a search warrant in Vernon Thursday, Jan. 6.

In the early morning hours, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team conducted a firearms-related warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of 25th Avenue.

The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation and resulted in the seizure of a number of firearms and items related to firearms, including a 9mm firearm, a .22 calibre rifle, two handguns and a large quantity of ammunition. Several firearm silencers were also seized.

“These firearms present a real and serious threat to the safety of our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “This seizure comes a result of the hard work and dedication of our officers in keeping our community safe. Any time we take guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals, it’s a win for our community.”

35-year-old Vernon resident Brandon Tarl Wilson was charged with 16 firearms related offences and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which will be later today.

The investigation continues and once complete, it will be sent to the BC Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.

READ MORE: First shooting of 2022 in notorious Vernon neighbourhood

READ MORE: Police investigating after woman found dead, man arrested in Langford

Brendan Shykora

guns