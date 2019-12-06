Habitat for Humanity resource development coordinator Stephen Sommerville giving a certificate of appreciation to Dorchester resident Bob Clayton for the grant (photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan)

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan receives $20,000 grant

The organization announced the grant from Revera on Friday

It’ll now be easier for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan to sustain it’s programs in the months to come.

The Revera Dorchester Retirement Home and Residence has presented the organization with a $20,000 grant in honour of their strong partnership together.

As a thank you gift, Habitat for Humanity resource development coordinator Stephen Sommerville recently presented a certificate of appreciation to Dorchester resident Bob Clayton for the grant.

“We are truly grateful for the ongoing efforts of the Dorchester,” said Sommerville.

“Just this fall the residents and staff raised $1,187.00 for Habitat, so the additional funds were a very pleasant surprise.”

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is an affiliate of its national organization, which is a not-for-profit working to provide safe places for people to live.

The grant funds came from the Revera Giving program, an initiative that helps to support causes and organizations in various communities.

