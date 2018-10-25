Half of Peachlanders voted in last election

Unless you’re in Peachland, you should now know who your next mayor and council will be. But did you help choose?
According to the numbers released by local governments across the Central Okanagan, voter turnout varied from what looks like barely-aware to very-interested in municipal politics.
In Peachland, voters were the most engaged with 2,348 people casting a ballot. That amounts to 52 per cent of the electorate.
Karen Needham, chief election officer for Kelowna, said 30.4 per cent — 32,132 votes of 105,645 eligible — of the electorate cast a ballot. West Kelowna had 29.13 per cent voter participation, with 7,585 ballots cast of 24,520 eligible voters.
With 2,791 ballots cast of 10,550 eligible voters taking part in the election, Lake Country saw 26.45 per cent of the electorate vote.
Central Okanagan West, one of the electoral areas in the regional district, had a whopping turnout of 6.4 per cent — 502 ballots were cast of a potential 7,807 eligible voters. That’s down from 2014, when the turnout was 7 .5 per cent.
It’s not just Okanaganites who have low voter turnout rates, either.
Just 36 per cent of eligible voters across B.C. cast a ballot in municipal election last weekend.
