Colin Basran speaks with media at The Curious Cafe after being elected for a second term as mayor of Kelowna on Oct. 20, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Half of Peachlanders voted in last election

Voter turnout varied in the Central Okanagan

Unless you’re in Peachland, you should now know who your next mayor and council will be. But did you help choose?

According to the numbers released by local governments across the Central Okanagan, voter turnout varied from what looks like barely-aware to very-interested in municipal politics.

In Peachland, voters were the most engaged with 2,348 people casting a ballot. That amounts to 52 per cent of the electorate.

Karen Needham, chief election officer for Kelowna, said 30.4 per cent — 32,132 votes of 105,645 eligible — of the electorate cast a ballot. West Kelowna had 29.13 per cent voter participation, with 7,585 ballots cast of 24,520 eligible voters.

READ MORE: Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

With 2,791 ballots cast of 10,550 eligible voters taking part in the election, Lake Country saw 26.45 per cent of the electorate vote.

Central Okanagan West, one of the electoral areas in the regional district, had a whopping turnout of 6.4 per cent — 502 ballots were cast of a potential 7,807 eligible voters. That’s down from 2014, when the turnout was 7 .5 per cent.

It’s not just Okanaganites who have low voter turnout rates, either.

Just 36 per cent of eligible voters across B.C. cast a ballot in municipal election last weekend.

Bigger cities saw turnouts largely in line with the provincial average, which has hovered around the mid- to low 30s for the past few elections.

Candidate-heavy Vancouver had 39 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, while an upset Surrey election saw 33 per cent of voters head to the polls.

In Victoria, where incumbent Mayor Lisa Helps held onto power, 45 per cent of voters turn out.

Up north, Williams Lake saw 39 per cent of voters come out to re-elect Mayor Walt Cobb.

In Princeton, 56 per cent of the electorate voted.

Cities like Langley, with 24-per-cent turnout, dragged down the provincial average, as did Cranbrook, which saw just 26 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

It’s too late to cast a ballot, but it’s the perfect time to catch up on what local politicians are hoping for in the years to come in the pages ahead. For even more election-related coverage go to www.kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country Halloween haunter fun for the whole family
Next story
Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

Just Posted

Half of Peachlanders voted in last election

Voter turnout varied in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna Rockets winners with new head coach

For the first time this season, the Kelowna Rockets are winners on home ice.

Lake Country Halloween haunter fun for the whole family

The fourth annual Halloween Haunter will be held Friday, Saturday and Wednesday

Police nab Kelowna man again after release from custody

Neil Lingor now faces more charges after he was allegedly caught stealing a generator

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out its Business Excellence Awards

Eleven awards handed out including Business Leader of the Year to Dale Wentworth

Okanagan feral kittens rescued from “certain death” now in foster care

Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal B.C. logging train derailment

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members in 2017 crash

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

Most Read