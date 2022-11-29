(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Hallmark-worthy Tree of Hope lights up Kelowna’s Landmark District

There will be another tree lighting at the downtown Christmas market Kelowna on Dec. 3

The Tree of Hope is once again lighting up Kelowna’s Landmark District along Harvey Avenue.

A crowd of families, pups and Hallmark movie-worthy couples gathered to drink hot chocolate and celebrate the illumination of Kelowna’s largest Christmas tree on Nov. 25.

At the event, people had the opportunity to donate to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and BGC Okanagan. All funds raised during the Tree of Hope campaign will be matched by the Stober Foundation, to raise hope in the community.

There will be another tree lighting ceremony downtown Kelowna on Dec. 3, in Stuart Park. The downtown event will also feature a street market, live entertainment, skating, and Santa.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Christmas holidayCity of KelownaHolidaysHope

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.
Next story
Accused in 2017 Vernon murder deemed fit for trial

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of apartment building proposed for Highway 33 and Barber Road. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment planned for Highway 33 in Kelowna geared to students and young couples

A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023 for Lake Country residents to share their thoughts on an application to remove six parcels of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (Screenshot/Lake Country)
District of Lake Country looks to redevelop land

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Kelowna airport memories could win you a free trip with Flair

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong