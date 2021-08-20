Hand ignitions planned for Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna

There has been no significant growth in the last 48 hours on the Mount Law wildfire above West Kelowna, thanks to increased precipitation.

BC Wildfire is planning hand ignitions to take place tonight on the southwest part of the fire at about 8 p.m.

This will be done to reduce heavy fuel loading between the fire and private property as well as Highway 97C.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and not enter the fire ground or block nearby roads. Those travelling on Highway 97C should proceed with caution and watch for alerts from DriveBC.

More firefighters have been assigned to this blaze, for a total of 69 along with four helicopters and 30 pieces of heavy equipment.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is highly visible on the southern slope and from Highway 97C as well as Peachland.

“Skimmers have been used today to cool the fire and slow spread towards the south. The fire will, however, maintain a high visibility throughout today and overnight tonight while crews continue to work to contain this fire,” stated BC Wildfire.

READ MORE: Okanagan West rural director calls for intensified wildfire mitigation efforts

READ MORE: Lessons learned from Kelowna’s infamous 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021City of West Kelowna