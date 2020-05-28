Happy hour, dance party fundraiser for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Central Okanagan Food Bank volunteer pushing a cart full of donated goods into the food bank’s West Kelowna facility on May 5, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Several local musicians are teaming with the Central Okanagan Food Bank to support those in need in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 30 per cent increase in demand has been placed on the food bank in the last eight weeks, as many residents are out of work due to layoffs brought on by COVID-19.

The musicians will be hosting the first-ever live-streamed “happy hour and dance party” concert featuring “The Strolling Bones” an old-time rock ‘n roll and classic country band with special guest appearances from Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff, singer/songwriters Gail and Karl Hourigan and Brayden Hillcoff.

It will take place June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. and viewers are encouraged to invite their friends over virtually to join the party by clicking this link.

This fundraising concert will go to benefit food banks serving Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country. Viewers can donate directly and will receive a tax receipt.

The musicians are contributing their musical talents free of charge.

To donate early click here.

